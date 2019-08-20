Former Ohio judge pleads guilty in ex-wife’s stabbing death
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former county judge in Cleveland has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his ex-wife last year.
Lance Mason, 51, told a visiting judge today in a Cuyahoga County courtroom he wanted to “take responsibility for my crimes.” He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and grand theft.
Prosecutors say Mason fatally stabbed 45-year-old Aisha Fraser in the driveway of a Shaker Heights home last November after Fraser had dropped off their children.
Mason could be sentenced to life with no chance for parole.
Mason was removed as a judge in 2015 after pleading guilty to charges for striking and biting Fraser inside a vehicle. He served nine months of a two-year sentence.
Mason’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached for comment today.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 4, 2018 5:30 p.m.
Former Ohio judge pleads not guilty in ex-wife’s stabbing death
- November 30, 2018 midnight
Former Ohio judge charged in fatal stabbing of his ex-wife
- November 20, 2018 midnight
Police: Ex-judge is suspect in former wife’s fatal stabbing
- November 20, 2018 9 a.m.
Police: Ex-Cleveland-area judge is suspect in former wife's fatal stabbing
- November 20, 2018 midnight
Police: Ex-judge is suspect in former wife’s fatal stabbing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.