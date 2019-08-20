Ex-coach who chased school shooter will seek Ohio House seat
COLUMBUS (AP) — An educator who chased away the teenager who fatally shot three students at an Ohio high school says he’ll campaign for a state House seat.
Frank Hall tells Cleveland.com he wants to join the Legislature to advocate for school safety and rural Ohio.
Hall drew national headlines after the 2012 Chardon High School shooting because the then-assistant football coach charged toward the 17-year-old boy who opened fire in a cafeteria. Three students died, and three more were hurt. The shooter is serving life in prison.
The 45-year-old Hall says he’ll challenge state Rep. Diane Grendell in the Republican primary for House District 76 in northeastern Ohio.
Hall now works as a tutor and lives in Munson Township in Geauga County. He and his wife have nine adopted children.
