Detainer placed on Reardon; federal charges expected

YOUNGSTOWN — A U.S. Marshals spokesman said a detainer has been placed on James Reardon in anticipation of federal charges.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were no federal charges filed, contrary to other media reports this morning.

Reardon, 20, of Eastwood Drive in New Middletown, remains in the Mahoning County jail after his Monday arraignment before Judge Dominic Leone on charges of aggravated menacing and telephone harassment, two misdemeanors. He entered please of not guilty. A pretrial is set for Sept. 14.

Reardon has been in custody since a warrant as served at his home Saturday by the New Middletown Police Department. That warrant was served after police became aware of a posting on Instagram where they say Reardon threatened to shoot up the Jewish Community Center on Gypsy Lane.

As The Vindicator reported earlier today, federal authorities have been considering taking the Reardon case, as they did with the Justin Olsen case last week.

Olsen, 18, of Boardman, is in federal custody after he was originally charged locally with threatening a federal law enforcement officer. He is being detained in the county jail by the federal government pending indictment.

On Monday, Reardon was held on 10 percent of $250,000 bond and ordered not to be around firearms or the internet, and he will be subject to random drug et sting and searches. He was also ordered to take a mental health evaluation.