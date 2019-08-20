Community Men United welcomes city students back to school
YOUNGSTOWN — For the third year, the Community Men United group is giving a warm welcome back to high school students on their first day of class.
Members of the group are at East and Chaney high schools, clapping and greeting students as they get off buses.
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Youngstown schools CEO Justin Jennings are among the community members at East High School.
This welcome is coordinated by City Kids Care, a nonprofit organization that organizes fundraisers, community-building events and in-depth training sessions for volunteers, according to its website.
