Bank robbery suspect, rape suspect arraigned today

WARREN — A Youngstown man charged with trying to rob a Liberty bank while armed is being held in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $1 million bond, and a man charged with four counts of rape is being held on $250,000 bond after arraignments today.

Both men pleaded not guilty before Judge Andrew Logan in county common pleas court.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 24, was shot by a police officer before he could take any money or harm any customers last month at the Home Savings Bank. Hawkins suffered gunshot wounds after a Liberty officer fired his gun at him.

Hawkins is charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, felonious assault with firearm specification, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hawkins also faces federal charges. According to a federal complaint filed last month, investigators reviewed security footage revealing that Hawkins fired one gunshot into the ceiling of Home Savings, and then pointed the gun at the bank tellers.

In the other arraignment, Daniel A, Gould, 32, was living in Mahoning County when prosecutors say he raped a disabled girl, 16, in Warren over two days.

Gould is charged with four rape counts, one of attempted rape, all with specifications of being a sexually violent predator, and two counts of failing to register with the sheriff that he is a sexually violent predator. He was convicted twice in Pennsylvania on sex offenses involving minors.

Though the rape charges do not carry a possible life prison sentence, the sexually violent predator specifications could result in a life prison sentence, said Gabe Wilder, an assistant county prosecutor.