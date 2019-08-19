YSU students face construction traffic on first day
YOUNGSTOWN — Construction on Fifth Avenue near the campus of Youngstown State University has made life difficult for students coming in for their first day of the fall semester.
Ahead of morning classes, traffic was backed up on Wick Avenue and the Madison Avenue Expressway.
Students reported difficulty finding parking in the university’s lots and frustration navigating through Fifth Avenue, but otherwise no major problems have resulted from the construction.
YSU Police were posted at a number of intersections directing traffic.
For updates watch Vindy.com and see Tuesday's Vindicator for the complete story.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 15, 2016 4:30 p.m.
Construction starts on YSU apartments, bookstore
- January 8, 2010 12:07 a.m.
Studying Safety At YSU
- October 4, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Travelers used alternate routes to avoid the Wick Avenue construction project its first day
- April 27, 2009 2:10 p.m.
Location change for new student housing building at YSU
- March 17, 2006 midnight
Bridges to show YSU colors
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.