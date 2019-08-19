BREAKING: JCC THREATS | Media, Reardon family members gather for hearing

YSU students face construction traffic on first day


August 19, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Construction on Fifth Avenue near the campus of Youngstown State University has made life difficult for students coming in for their first day of the fall semester.

Ahead of morning classes, traffic was backed up on Wick Avenue and the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Students reported difficulty finding parking in the university’s lots and frustration navigating through Fifth Avenue, but otherwise no major problems have resulted from the construction.

YSU Police were posted at a number of intersections directing traffic.

For updates watch Vindy.com and see Tuesday's Vindicator for the complete story.

