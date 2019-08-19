YSU students face construction traffic on first day

YOUNGSTOWN — Construction on Fifth Avenue near the campus of Youngstown State University has made life difficult for students coming in for their first day of the fall semester.

Ahead of morning classes, traffic was backed up on Wick Avenue and the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Students reported difficulty finding parking in the university’s lots and frustration navigating through Fifth Avenue, but otherwise no major problems have resulted from the construction.

YSU Police were posted at a number of intersections directing traffic.

