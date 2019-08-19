US gives Huawei a 90-day reprieve on technology trade ban
NEW YORK (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the U.S. will extend by 90 days the ability of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to buy supplies from U.S. companies.
It's the second extension for Huawei, a company that the U.S. sees as a national security risk.
The comments today from Ross on Fox Business News sent shares of U.S. computer chip makers bolting higher. Huawei is China's biggest phone maker and sales to the company account for a significant portion of revenues for some U.S. suppliers.
The Commerce Department said the delay will give users more time to transition away from goods made by Huawei.
The extension is being announced a day after President Donald Trump said the U.S. shouldn't be doing business with Huawei.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 22, 2019 midnight
US delay to Huawei ban gives tech sector time to adjust
- December 11, 2018 11:05 a.m.
China, US discuss plans for trade talks
- January 28, 2019 6:45 p.m.
US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive
- October 10, 2012 midnight
US report highlights anxiety on China
- January 29, 2019 10:17 a.m.
China tells US to stop 'unreasonable crackdown' on Huawei
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.