Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Youngstown on Nov. 15 for two shows: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 13 at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office. Prices have not yet been released.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is known for its Christmas concerts that blend hard rock and classical music. Their performances are marked by a laser light show and many special effects.