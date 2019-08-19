Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Youngstown on Nov. 15 for two shows: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 13 at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli Centre box office. Prices have not yet been released.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is known for its Christmas concerts that blend hard rock and classical music. Their performances are marked by a laser light show and many special effects.
