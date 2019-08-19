Search continues for body of man who died when boat capsized
ASHTABULA (AP)
Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says the search continues for the body of a man who died when a boat he was on capsized in Lake Erie.
The department said Monday that four people were on the boat when it began taking on water and capsized shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Conneaut in northeast Ohio’s Ashtabula County. Department officials say someone on a commercial fishing vessel rescued the other three boaters.
The department identified the man who died as 58-year-old Raymond Burns of New Kensington, Pa.
Officials say two men were taken to a hospital and the other person on the boat didn’t require medical attention. The conditions of those taken to a hospital weren’t immediately available.
The state agency is leading the investigation and recovery effort.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 7, 2016 2:56 p.m.
Man rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes in Lake Erie
- July 5, 2009 midnight
One of Tuskegee Airmen dies in Columbus hospital
- January 18, 2017 2:45 p.m.
Coroner identifies man who went missing after boat capsized in Lake Erie
- September 6, 2008 12:10 a.m.
3 Youngstowners die in Lake Erie
- May 4, 2017 1:19 p.m.
Crews search for man after canoe capsizes on Ohio lake
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.