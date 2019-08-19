Rodney Carrington coming to Packard Music hall

WARREN — Rodney Carrington will come to W.D. Packard Music Hall on Nov. 15 for an 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets are $40, $45, $55 and $65, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com (fees apply) and the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW. This is an 18-and-over show.

Carrington is a comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling over 3 million copies. “Morning Wood” has been certified gold and “Greatest Hits” has been certified Platinum.

He starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC.

Carrington has been one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the last decade and among the top five the last several years.