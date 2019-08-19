Police investigating Boardman scam
BOARDMAN — Police are investigating a scam that took place when a woman sold a $10,000 ring via Facebook on Saturday, according to police reports.
The suspect contacted the victim to purchase the ring via PayPal. The victim was advised she must purchase $700 in Google Play gift cards and send them to the buyer to complete the transaction.
The victim purchased the cards, shared the codes with the suspect and mailed the ring to the suspect.
The victim realized it was a scam when the she did not receive payment for the ring and when suspect stopped replying to her via Facebook messenger.
