Old Dominion coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN — County music artists Old Dominion, with opening acts Scotty McCreery and Ryan Hurd, will come to Covelli Centre for a 7 p.m. concert on Dec. 14.

Tickets are $68, $48 and $38 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Covelli box office (fees may apply).

An online presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Use the password “ONEMAN.”

Old Dominion, a CMA and two-time ACM Vocal Group of the Year, has emerged as one of the top bands in country music, blending old-fashioned charm with pop rock.

The act’s sophomore album, “Happy Endings,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200. The band’s latest single, “Make It Sweet,” follows the success of previous singles “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand” and “Hotel Key.”

Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers.