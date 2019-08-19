Jury selection underway in 2016 murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the second of two men charged with the September 2016 shooting death of Andre Harrison, 34, who was killed in a home on Kensington Avenue.

Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case against Jalon Allen, 24, who is charged with aggravated murder for Harrison's death.

The co-defendant, David Oliver, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the killing. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 21 years to life in prison for him. He has yet to be sentenced.