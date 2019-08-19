BREAKING: JCC THREATS | Media, Reardon family members gather for hearing

Jury selection underway in 2016 murder trial


August 19, 2019 at 10:24a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the second of two men charged with the September 2016 shooting death of Andre Harrison, 34, who was killed in a home on Kensington Avenue.

Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case against Jalon Allen, 24, who is charged with aggravated murder for Harrison's death.

The co-defendant, David Oliver, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the killing. Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 21 years to life in prison for him. He has yet to be sentenced.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000