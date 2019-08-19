JCC THREATS | Media, Reardon family members gather for hearing

STRUTHERS — Reporters from across the region are waiting for the video arraignment in Struthers Municipal Court of James Reardon, 20, of New Middletown, who was arrested Saturday for threats against the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown.

Reardon was taken into custody after a warrant was served at his home where several weapons were taken into custody.

Family members of Reardon's are in attendance and they have been filmed by television cameras. One of them turned away from the cameras.