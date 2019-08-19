Elderly couple, 8 firefighters injured in Pa. house fire
BARTO, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving fire has destroyed a Pennsylvania home, leaving two elderly residents and eight firefighters injured.
State police say the fire in Barto was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Emergency responders found the home’s attached garage completely consumed by flames and smoke billowing into the house.
Marie Minford, who lives at the home with her husband, Richard, told firefighters he was trapped inside. They soon got him to safety, but then learned his wife had followed them into the burning home and was still inside.
As the fire started to spread throughout the home, some firefighters had to jump from a second-floor window. But Marie Minford was soon rescued, and she and her husband were taken to a hospital.
Eight firefighters were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and other issues. The cause remains under investigation.
