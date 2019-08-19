AP College football poll: Clemson No. 1
Associated Press
Defending national champion Clemson is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the first time.
The Tigers won their second national title in three seasons in January. They can now claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of college football.
The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama 10. Georgia is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 21, 2018 midnight
Alabama again is number one
- August 21, 2017 12:18 p.m.
Alabama starts atop AP poll for 2nd straight year
- August 22, 2016 midnight
Alabama keeps rolling
- January 9, 2017 midnight
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: Alabama vs. clemson Tonight’s game at a glance
- November 25, 2018 4:30 p.m.
AP Top 25: Ohio State up to No. 6 after stomping Michigan
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.