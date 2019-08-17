Former Youngstown mayor Pat Ungaro dies


August 17, 2019 at 9:54a.m.

LIBERTY — The family of former Youngstown mayor Pat Ungaro has told The Vindicator that the long-time public servant died Friday night.

Ungaro, 78, retired from his last political position – part-time Liberty administrator – in June due to an illness.

Ungaro gained fame as the Youngstown Democratic mayor who railed against organized crime and spurred economic development in the city in the 1980s and 1990s, not long after the death of the Mahoning Valley steel industry.

A few weeks ago, Ungaro and his family sat down with reporter Samantha Phillips to reflect on his career.

You can read his final interview here.

