Uber driver in Pa. convicted of raping intoxicated passenger


August 16, 2019 at 12:17p.m.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — An Uber driver has been found guilty of raping an intoxicated woman he picked up at a casino near Philadelphia who became unconscious in his car.

The jury deliberated for nearly three hours on Thursday before finding Ahmed Elgaafary guilty of rape of an unconscious person, sexual assault and indecent assault charges.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says Elgaafary, 27, will be sentenced at a later date and then likely deported to Egypt, where he is a citizen.

Elgaafary picked up the woman up at Valley Forge Casino Resort in February. Prosecutors say he stretched the 15-minute ride home into a 53-minute one to assault the woman.

His lawyer, Melissa Berlot McCafferty, argued the sex was consensual. She says the woman seduced Elgaafary and he initially lied rather than admit he had cheated on his pregnant wife.

