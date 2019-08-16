'Stuff the Bus' kickoff today outside Huntington’s downtown branch

YOUNGSTOWN

Huntington Bank is giving away 1,000 backpacks to needy students in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties with partnering organizations helping to raise money and school supplies.

The “Stuff the Bus” kickoff event was today outside Huntington’s downtown branch.

Cocca’s Pizza and Great Clips are collecting donations to help pay for school supplies. The United Way organizations in the counties will distribute the backpacks and supplies to students.