'Stuff the Bus' kickoff today outside Huntington’s downtown branch


August 16, 2019 at 11:48a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Huntington Bank is giving away 1,000 backpacks to needy students in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties with partnering organizations helping to raise money and school supplies.

The “Stuff the Bus” kickoff event was today outside Huntington’s downtown branch.

Cocca’s Pizza and Great Clips are collecting donations to help pay for school supplies. The United Way organizations in the counties will distribute the backpacks and supplies to students.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000