'Stuff the Bus' kickoff today outside Huntington’s downtown branch
YOUNGSTOWN
Huntington Bank is giving away 1,000 backpacks to needy students in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties with partnering organizations helping to raise money and school supplies.
The “Stuff the Bus” kickoff event was today outside Huntington’s downtown branch.
Cocca’s Pizza and Great Clips are collecting donations to help pay for school supplies. The United Way organizations in the counties will distribute the backpacks and supplies to students.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 27, 2015 midnight
Huntington Bank, United Way fill bus with school supplies
- August 15, 2013 12:45 p.m.
United Way: Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies
- August 17, 2017 3:05 p.m.
Stuff the Bus backpack giveaway is Friday in downtown Youngstown
- August 25, 2012 midnight
Huntington Bank donates backpacks, school supplies
- August 20, 2013 midnight
Salute to Business
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.