Shooting near Alabama campus kills 2, injures 3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting on the edge of an Alabama college campus killed a student and another man and wounded three others.
Gunfire broke out Thursday night near Alabama State University in Montgomery. President Quinton T. Ross told a news conference today the shooting occurred at a business near the school.
Montgomery police say in a news release that 24-year-old Justin Martin and 21-year-old Jacquez Hall were killed. An Alabama State spokesman says Hall attended the historically black school.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was hospitalized with a wound that isn't life-threatening.
The shooting is under investigation, and authorities say no arrests have been made.
The president says Alabama State is working with police to determine what happened.
