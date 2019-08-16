Records: Hazing at football camp included sexual assault

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eleven Cleveland-area high school football players were victims of hazing at a camp in June, including four who were sexually assaulted by teammates, court records show.

Authorities say the assaults and hazing occurred during a Berea-Midpark High School football camp held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

An 18-year-old student was indicted Wednesday as an adult on charges that include rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, hazing, unlawful restraint, evidence tampering and obstructing justice.

Two 17-year-old boys were charged Thursday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court with rape, sexual battery, hazing and unlawful restraint. A 15-year-old boy was charged with hazing and unlawful restraint.

Charging documents indicate four Berea-Midpark players were sexually assaulted, including one player who was raped.

The Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit began investigating after being contacted June 19 by Case Western police. According to a police report, Berea-Midpark High School Principal Vincenzo Ruggiero had contacted the school's police department when he received an anonymous complaint about the hazing.

Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler in a statement Wednesday to the school community said, "During the course of our investigation, we have not found any evidence that any coach had any knowledge of the hazing incident."