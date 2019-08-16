UPDATE | Magistrate orders Olsen to stay in county jail
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Magistrate George Limbert has ordered the continued detention of Justin Olsen.
Judge Limbert heard more than two hours of testimony this afternoon regarding the Boardman teen’s federal charge of a threat against a federal officer.
The judge said, "There's a serious risk that the defendant will endanger the safety of another person or the community."
Olsen will remain in the Mahoning County jail.
6:12 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN — After more than two hours of testimony, a decision was not made today regarding the release of Justin Olsen.
Olsen was arraigned Monday on a federal charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.
Olsen is being represented by J. Gerald Ingram and Ross Smith.
In a search Olsen’s father Oakridge Drive home, investigators found 26 guns and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.
Olsen will remain in the Mahoning County jail, pending a decision by U.S. Magistrate George Limbert.
