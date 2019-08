Lockup List Friday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BOYD, JOSEPH W, 04/23/1981, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., PASSING BAD CHECKS

BRADLEY, CLARENCE D, 07/19/1994, ADULT PAROLE AUTH., ARREST OF PROBATIONER

ELROD, CHARLES J, 09/17/1987, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, THEFT

HARVEY, NOAH JARONN, 03/18/2000, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPONS

HAYSLETT, JEFFREY CAPPRI, 11/29/1988, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

TWITCHELL, TOM LEO, 09/24/1966, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BARLEY, TYLER WILSON, 04/16/1995, 08/05/2019

BOYD, JOSEPH W, 04/23/1981, 08/15/2019

DAVIS, ELONZO D, 04/25/1974, 07/06/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DOUGLAS, DANIELLE A, 06/28/1989, 08/03/2019

RAYMOND DAYVANTE MARQUESE ARTHUR, 01/04/1995, 08/10/2019

WILLARD, JEREMY ALLEN,11/26/1981, 01/07/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY