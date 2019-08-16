Harry Edwards, Denise DeBartolo York honored with Booker award


August 16, 2019 at 1:23p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Nonviolence Week Committee has selected Harry Edwards as its national recipient of the Simeon Booker Award for Courage and Denise DeBartolo York as its local winner.

The awards are given to people who exhibit the courage and tenacity of Booker, a Youngstown native who became the first African-American reporter for the Washington Post and wrote about the civil rights movement for Jet magazine. The awards are part of the events during Nonviolence Week, Oct. 6-12.

For more than 50 years, Edwards has been a counselor for athletes in the areas of human rights, social justice and activism in athletics. He is currently a consultant for the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors.

DeBartolo York, who owns the 49ers, is a longtime supporter of women and minorities in the Mahoning Valley and in San Francisco.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000