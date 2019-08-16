Girard man arrested for CCW


August 16, 2019 at 11:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Girard man is in the Mahoning County jail after police answered a call about 2:10 a.m. today for a man brandishing a gun in the 300 block of Elm Street.

Reports said when officers arrived they found Noah Harvey, 19, sitting a car. Harvey matched the description given to dispatchers of the man who had the gun.

Harvey was asked to step out of his car and when he did officers could see the butt end of a .380-caliber semiautmatic pistol, reports said.

Harvey was booked into the jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000