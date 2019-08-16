Girard man arrested for CCW
YOUNGSTOWN
A Girard man is in the Mahoning County jail after police answered a call about 2:10 a.m. today for a man brandishing a gun in the 300 block of Elm Street.
Reports said when officers arrived they found Noah Harvey, 19, sitting a car. Harvey matched the description given to dispatchers of the man who had the gun.
Harvey was asked to step out of his car and when he did officers could see the butt end of a .380-caliber semiautmatic pistol, reports said.
Harvey was booked into the jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.
