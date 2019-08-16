DeWine OKs disaster declaration for Trumbull County for July 20 storm

COLUMBUS

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today authorized a disaster declaration for Trumbull County related to the damage to roads, culverts and bridges July 20 when a huge rain event took place in Kinsman Township and nearby areas.

It allows the county to use the State Disaster Relief Program, a reimbursement program that can be used in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work.

Trumbull County experienced damage because of flooding that knocked out part of the Kinsman Lake Causeway and damaged 12 other culverts and roads in Kinsman Township. Other damage affected Gustavus and Greene Townships.

State Sen. Sean O'Brien said the emergency designation opens up the county to getting state emergency funds for public infrastructure repairs.

O'Brien attended a meeting Thursday night in Kinsman where there was extensive discussion of ways to assist Kinsman and Trumbull County with the damages from the July 20 flooding.

Trumbull County is eligible for the assistance because its damages meet a per-capita measurement. The governor's authorization allows the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.

Several other counties were also given the designation Friday for damages from storms in April, May, June and July 7. Among the closest ones were Belmont, Carroll and Jefferson counties for storms in mid June.