David Oliver pleads guilty to murder, firearms charge

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two defendants set to go on trial Monday for the 2016 murder of a Kensington Avenue man pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 21 years to life in prison for David Oliver, 26, for the Sept. 20, 2016, death of Andre Harrison, 34.

Police said Oliver and Jalon Allen, 24, killed Harrison during a robbery for drugs.

The crime was captured on video.

Allen will go on trial Monday before Judge Anthony Donofrio, who also accepted Oliver's plea, which came after two and a half hours of discussions.

Oliver will be sentenced after Allen's trial.