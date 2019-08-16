2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer Scores
Here are scores of Day 1 of the 2019 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of all the Valley.
More scores will be posted here later tonight.
Play continues Saturday at 5 Valley country clubs. Click here for tee times.
The finals of the 54-hole tourney will be Sunday morning at The Lake Club.
==
Mens Open
Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 67
Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club 67
Cilone Joe Lake Club 68
Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club 69
Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club 70
Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 70
Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course 71
Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 71
Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club 71
Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club 71
Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 72
Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course 72
Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course 72
Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72
Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 73
Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 73
Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course 74
Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course 74
Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 74
Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club 75
Kilgore David Salem Golf Club 75
Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course 75
Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club 76
Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course 76
Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course 89
===
Mens 3-6
Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course 66
Jones JP Lake Club 69
Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club 72
Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course 74
Linert Jim Tippecanoe Country Club 74
Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course 74
Velasquez Brian Lake Club 74
Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course 75
Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course 75
Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course 75
Myers Brian Lake Club 75
Braham William Riverview Golf Course 76
Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course 76
Perry Tony Valley Golf Club 76
Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club 77
Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms 77
Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course 77
Rohan George Lake Club 77
Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course 78
Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course 78
Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 78
Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 79
Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 79
Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course 80
Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course 80
Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course 81
Nesselrotte Nate Valley Golf Club 81
Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course 82
Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms 83
Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course 83
Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course 84
Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 84
Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms 85
Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course 95
===
Mens 7-9
Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms 73
Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 75
Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 75
Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course 75
Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms 75
Leonard Rob Lake Club 76
Snyder Jake Lake Club 76
Sympson Ken Lake Club 77
Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 77
Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course 78
Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club 78
Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course 78
Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek 78
Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club 78
Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course 79
Alcorn Patrick Lake Club 80
Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course 80
Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 80
Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course 80
May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms 80
Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club 80
Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club 81
Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 82
Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 83
Jakubovic Marc Lake Club 83
Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course 84
Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 85
Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 85
Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 87
Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course 88
Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 90
===
Mens 10-12
Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course 71
Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 75
Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 75
Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course 75
Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course 76
Snyder Ron Lake Club 77
Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course 78
Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek 78
Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course 78
Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course 79
Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 79
Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club 79
Amendola Tony Lake Club 79
Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club 79
Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course 80
Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course 80
Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course 80
Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course 81
Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club 81
Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course 81
Soltis Kevin Lake Club 81
Brown Jr Mark Lake Club 82
Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 82
Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course 82
Frazier Kyle Vagabond 82
Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club 82
Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club 82
Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 83
Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course 83
Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course 83
Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course 84
Isaacson Marc Lake Club 84
Karlovic Frank Mill Creek Golf Course 84
Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms 84
Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course 85
Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course 85
Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course 85
Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course 86
Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86
Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club 86
Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms 87
Polombi Ray Vagabond 87
Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course 88
Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course 88
Thomas Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 88
Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 89
Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course 90
Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club 90
Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course 90
Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course 90
Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course 90
Zabel Andrew Lake Club 90
Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range 94
White Joe Sharon Country Club 101
===
Mens 13-15
Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course 75
Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course 79
Grunenwald Eric Vagabond 80
Klim Tom Lake Club 80
Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course 80
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 80
Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81
Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course 81
Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course 82
Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course 82
Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course 83
Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course 83
Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course 83
Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84
Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 84
Page Rocky Lake Club 85
Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 86
Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86
Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 86
Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course 87
Magura David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 87
Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course 87
Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 88
Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 88
Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course 88
Nappi Edward Lake Club 89
Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course 89
Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course 89
Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 89
Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club 90
Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course 90
Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club 91
Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 91
Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course 91
Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course 92
Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course 93
Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course 93
Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club 94
Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 95
===
Mens 16-20
Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course 78
Fanto Joe Lake Club 80
Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club 81
Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course 84
Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course 85
Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek 87
Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms 88
Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course 89
Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course 90
Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club 93
Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms 93
Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course 93
Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course 95
Gorman JT Lake Club 96
Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 101
Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course 102
===
Seniors Open
Bellatto Geno Lake Club 65
Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course 68
Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 68
Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek 68
Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms 68
Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 71
Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 71
Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 72
Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course 72
Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course 73
Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73
Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course 74
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 74
Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 79
==
Seniors 7-11
Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 69
Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course 73
Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 73
Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74
Watson Mike Lake Club 76
Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course 78
Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range 78
Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Sofocleous Steve Lake Club 79
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80
Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course 80
==
Seniors 12+
Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 74
Fisher Fred Lake Club 75
Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course 76
Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course 77
Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course 78
Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 79
Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course 79
Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course 80
Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course 83
Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course 84
Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course 84
Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course 85
Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course 86
Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club 86
Lewis Gary Mill Creek Golf Course 86
Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course 87
Taneri William Northwood Golf Club 88
Ryan Tim Windmill Lakes 88
Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 98
===
Legends Open
Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 69
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 71
Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course 73
Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74
Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course 77
Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78
Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 79
Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club 84
Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course 87
==
Legends 10+
Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 76
Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club 77
Dunn John Lake Club 78
Troll Charles Valley Golf Club 81
Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81
Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course 82
Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course 83
Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course 83
Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course 86
Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms 92
Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course 92
==
Ladies Open
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 72
Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course 72
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course 76
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79
Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 81
More like this from vindy.com
- August 23, 2014 9:58 p.m.
Greatest Golfer — Championship Round tee times
- August 25, 2013 10:47 a.m.
NEW: Saturday-Friday scores, Greatest Golfer
- August 20, 2017 6:03 p.m.
Here are your 10 new Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of Valley champs for 2017
- August 25, 2012 6:25 p.m.
GREATEST SCORES | 2011 Champ Conn leads Open; Bowden, Bennett, Antonelli, Venrose, Horacek, Woods, Morris lead
- August 31, 2011 12:32 p.m.
Greatest Scores | Sunday finals | The Lake Club
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.
Featured Broadcast
Latest
AP News