2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer Scores


August 16, 2019 at 7:36p.m.

story tease

Here are scores of Day 1 of the 2019 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of all the Valley.

More scores will be posted here later tonight.

Play continues Saturday at 5 Valley country clubs. Click here for tee times.

The finals of the 54-hole tourney will be Sunday morning at The Lake Club.

==

Mens Open

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 67

Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club 67

Cilone Joe Lake Club 68

Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club 69

Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club 70

Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 70

Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course 71

Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 71

Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club 71

Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club 71

Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 72

Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course 72

Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course 72

Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72

Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 73

Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 73

Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course 74

Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course 74

Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 74

Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club 75

Kilgore David Salem Golf Club 75

Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course 75

Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club 76

Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course 76

Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course 89

===

Mens 3-6

Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course 66

Jones JP Lake Club 69

Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club 72

Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course 74

Linert Jim Tippecanoe Country Club 74

Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course 74

Velasquez Brian Lake Club 74

Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course 75

Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course 75

Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course 75

Myers Brian Lake Club 75

Braham William Riverview Golf Course 76

Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course 76

Perry Tony Valley Golf Club 76

Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club 77

Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms 77

Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course 77

Rohan George Lake Club 77

Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course 78

Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course 78

Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 78

Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 79

Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 79

Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course 80

Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course 80

Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course 81

Nesselrotte Nate Valley Golf Club 81

Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course 82

Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms 83

Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course 83

Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course 84

Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 84

Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms 85

Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course 95

===

Mens 7-9

Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms 73

Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 75

Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 75

Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course 75

Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms 75

Leonard Rob Lake Club 76

Snyder Jake Lake Club 76

Sympson Ken Lake Club 77

Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 77

Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course 78

Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club 78

Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course 78

Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek 78

Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club 78

Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course 79

Alcorn Patrick Lake Club 80

Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course 80

Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 80

Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course 80

May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms 80

Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club 80

Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club 81

Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 82

Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 83

Jakubovic Marc Lake Club 83

Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course 84

Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 85

Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 85

Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 87

Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course 88

Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 90

===

Mens 10-12

Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course 71

Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 75

Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 75

Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course 75

Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course 76

Snyder Ron Lake Club 77

Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course 78

Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek 78

Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course 78

Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course 79

Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 79

Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club 79

Amendola Tony Lake Club 79

Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club 79

Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course 80

Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course 80

Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course 80

Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course 81

Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club 81

Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course 81

Soltis Kevin Lake Club 81

Brown Jr Mark Lake Club 82

Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 82

Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course 82

Frazier Kyle Vagabond 82

Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club 82

Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club 82

Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 83

Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course 83

Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course 83

Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course 84

Isaacson Marc Lake Club 84

Karlovic Frank Mill Creek Golf Course 84

Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms 84

Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course 85

Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course 85

Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course 85

Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course 86

Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86

Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club 86

Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms 87

Polombi Ray Vagabond 87

Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course 88

Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course 88

Thomas Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 88

Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 89

Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course 90

Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club 90

Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course 90

Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course 90

Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course 90

Zabel Andrew Lake Club 90

Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range 94

White Joe Sharon Country Club 101

===

Mens 13-15

Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course 75

Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course 79

Grunenwald Eric Vagabond 80

Klim Tom Lake Club 80

Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course 80

Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 80

Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81

Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course 81

Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course 82

Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course 82

Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course 83

Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course 83

Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course 83

Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84

Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 84

Page Rocky Lake Club 85

Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 86

Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86

Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 86

Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course 87

Magura David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 87

Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course 87

Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 88

Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 88

Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course 88

Nappi Edward Lake Club 89

Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course 89

Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course 89

Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 89

Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club 90

Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course 90

Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club 91

Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 91

Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course 91

Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course 92

Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course 93

Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course 93

Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club 94

Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 95

===

Mens 16-20

Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course 78

Fanto Joe Lake Club 80

Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club 81

Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course 84

Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course 85

Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek 87

Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms 88

Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course 89

Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course 90

Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club 93

Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms 93

Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course 93

Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course 95

Gorman JT Lake Club 96

Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 101

Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course 102

===

Seniors Open

Bellatto Geno Lake Club 65

Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course 68

Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 68

Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek 68

Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms 68

Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 71

Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 71

Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 72

Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course 72

Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course 73

Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73

Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course 74

Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 74

Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 79

==

Seniors 7-11

Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 69

Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course 73

Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 73

Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74

Watson Mike Lake Club 76

Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course 78

Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range 78

Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Sofocleous Steve Lake Club 79

Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80

Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course 80

==

Seniors 12+

Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 74

Fisher Fred Lake Club 75

Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course 76

Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course 77

Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course 78

Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 79

Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course 79

Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course 80

Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course 83

Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course 84

Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course 84

Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course 85

Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course 86

Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club 86

Lewis Gary Mill Creek Golf Course 86

Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course 87

Taneri William Northwood Golf Club 88

Ryan Tim Windmill Lakes 88

Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 98

===

Legends Open

Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 69

Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 71

Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course 73

Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74

Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course 77

Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78

Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 79

Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club 84

Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course 87

==

Legends 10+

Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 76

Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club 77

Dunn John Lake Club 78

Troll Charles Valley Golf Club 81

Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81

Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course 82

Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course 83

Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course 83

Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course 86

Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms 92

Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course 92

==

Ladies Open

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 72

Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course 72

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course 76

Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79

Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 81

More like this from vindy.com

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos


AP News


corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000