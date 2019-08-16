2019 Farmers National Greatest Golfer Scores

Here are scores of Day 1 of the 2019 Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of all the Valley.

More scores will be posted here later tonight.

Play continues Saturday at 5 Valley country clubs. Click here for tee times.

The finals of the 54-hole tourney will be Sunday morning at The Lake Club.

==



Mens Open

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 67



Pluchinsky Brandon Lake Club 67



Cilone Joe Lake Club 68



Frank Garrett Valley Golf Club 69



Porter Scott Tippecanoe Country Club 70



Tournoux Kevin Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 70



Daprille Vic Mill Creek Golf Course 71



Keller Ken Mill Creek Golf Course 71



Todd Griffin Youngstown Country Club 71



Zarlenga Josh Youngstown Country Club 71



Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 72



Hines Corey Riverview Golf Course 72



Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course 72



Newell Brian Oak Tree Country Club 72



Cubellis Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 73



Porter Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 73



Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course 74



Snyder Nolan Mill Creek Golf Course 74



Stark Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 74



Horne Bryan Tippecanoe Country Club 75



Kilgore David Salem Golf Club 75



Kreps Cade Mill Creek Golf Course 75



Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club 76



Romeo Vinny Avalon Lakes Golf Course 76



Mincher Matt Sylvan Heights Golf Course 89



===

Mens 3-6

Griggs Matthew Riverview Golf Course 66



Jones JP Lake Club 69



Todd Dylan Youngstown Country Club 72



Howard Dave Knoll Run Golf Course 74



Linert Jim Tippecanoe Country Club 74



Polinsky Ron Yankee Run Golf Course 74



Velasquez Brian Lake Club 74



Hunter Ronnie Pine Lakes Golf Course 75



Miller Brian Pine Lakes Golf Course 75



Venrose Rob Mill Creek Golf Course 75



Myers Brian Lake Club 75



Braham William Riverview Golf Course 76



Nolen James Walnut Run Golf Course 76



Perry Tony Valley Golf Club 76



Dripps Lawson Tippecanoe Country Club 77



Gala Vinny The Links at Firestone Farms 77



Harris Paul J Flying B Golf Course 77



Rohan George Lake Club 77



Karzmer justin Mill Creek Golf Course 78



Klucinec Will Avalon Lakes Golf Course 78



Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 78



Hazy John Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Loomis Charlie Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 79



Dees David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 79



Hall Taylor Pine Lakes Golf Course 80



Smoot Steve Yankee Run Golf Course 80



Dankovich Josh Meander Golf Course 81



Nesselrotte Nate Valley Golf Club 81



Schubert Keith Yankee Run Golf Course 82



Ward Samuel The Links at Firestone Farms 83



Sandy Tony Pine Lakes Golf Course 83



Mumaw Brian Mill Creek Golf Course 84



Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 84



Keller Paul The Links at Firestone Farms 85



Tresino Todd Old Dutch Golf Course 95



===

Mens 7-9

Myers Aj The Links at Firestone Farms 73



Guerrieri Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 75



Mosca Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 75



Mcduff Mark Mill Creek Golf Course 75



Randolph Josh The Links at Firestone Farms 75



Leonard Rob Lake Club 76



Snyder Jake Lake Club 76



Sympson Ken Lake Club 77



Tinney Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 77



Dager Chad Riverview Golf Course 78



Haseley Robert Squaw Creek Country Club 78



Ross Carl Avalon Lakes Golf Course 78



Standohar Jimmy Avalon at Squaw Creek 78



Todd Hunter Youngstown Country Club 78



Bianco Angelo Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Popio Frank Lakeside Golf Course 79



Alcorn Patrick Lake Club 80



Bindas Paul Mill Creek Golf Course 80



Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 80



Manos Nick Mill Creek Golf Course 80



May Matthew The Links at Firestone Farms 80



Saadey Jon Tippecanoe Country Club 80



Durina Michael Squaw Creek Country Club 81



Stanton Dan Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 82



Alfano Jr. Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 83



Jakubovic Marc Lake Club 83



Morris Hank Mill Creek Golf Course 84



Diloreto Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 85



Jacobson Zach Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 85



Gaca Jim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 87



Schuler James Reserve Run Golf Course 88



Heasley Shane Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 90



===

Mens 10-12

Crago Jay Black Hawk Golf Course 71



Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 75



Ford Daniel Mill Creek Golf Course 75



Rivello Jason Knoll Run Golf Course 75



Eubank Phil Mill Creek Golf Course 76



Snyder Ron Lake Club 77



Bailey Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course 78



Dobos Matt Avalon at Squaw Creek 78



Mckee Gabriel Pine Lakes Golf Course 78



Costantini Joe Yankee Run Golf Course 79



Fabiilli Dominic Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 79



Jaffer Adil Tippecanoe Country Club 79



Amendola Tony Lake Club 79



Iaderosa Gregory Tippecanoe Country Club 79



Sawayda Michael Windmill Lakes Golf Course 80



Schafer Jason Lakeside Golf Course 80



Stanton William Reserve Run Golf Course 80



Nagy William Pine Lakes Golf Course 81



Palumbo Jamie Oak Tree Country Club 81



Smith John Mill Creek Golf Course 81



Soltis Kevin Lake Club 81



Brown Jr Mark Lake Club 82



Daggett Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 82



Evans Wayne Avalon South Golf Course 82



Frazier Kyle Vagabond 82



Lapolla Jr James Trumbull Country Club 82



Petrillo Carmine Squaw Creek Country Club 82



Alfano Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 83



Pahoulis Vasili Avalon Lakes Golf Course 83



Vocature Cody Mill Creek Golf Course 83



Daley Thomas Knoll Run Golf Course 84



Isaacson Marc Lake Club 84



Karlovic Frank Mill Creek Golf Course 84



Keller Michael The Links at Firestone Farms 84



Ignazio Dave Lakeside Golf Course 85



Vrontos Bill Avalon Lakes Golf Course 85



Depasquale Dino Pine Lakes Golf Course 85



Pfund Michael Mill Creek Golf Course 86



Rogers Jr Ronald Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86



Bisconti Anthony Tippecanoe Country Club 86



Jones Sr. Scott The Links at Firestone Farms 87



Polombi Ray Vagabond 87



Lorenzi Matthew Mill Creek Golf Course 88



Simcox Jeff Yankee Run Golf Course 88



Thomas Justin Mill Creek Golf Course 88



Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 89



Carpenter James Yankee Run Golf Course 90



Mayo John Tippecanoe Country Club 90



Sabella Lorenzo Henry Stambaugh Golf Course 90



Tabak Sr. Dave Knoll Run Golf Course 90



Rob Kapalko Razor Pine Lakes Golf Course 90



Zabel Andrew Lake Club 90



Sanders Patrick Parto's Driving Range 94



White Joe Sharon Country Club 101



===

Mens 13-15

Koch Bradley Mill Creek Golf Course 75



Missik Michael Yankee Run Golf Course 79



Grunenwald Eric Vagabond 80



Klim Tom Lake Club 80



Marsh Joshua Pine Lakes Golf Course 80



Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 80



Carkido Ben Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81



Kahari Cham Mill Creek Golf Course 81



Pasco Stephen Mill Creek Golf Course 82



Zahnle ll Mark Mill Creek Golf Course 82



Ferrell Sr Jerry Mill Creek Golf Course 83



Musguire Leland R Castle Hills Golf Course 83



Shovlin Bill Pine Lakes Golf Course 83



Moore Jay Avalon Lakes Golf Course 84



Smyczynski Andy Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 84



Page Rocky Lake Club 85



Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 86



Skelly Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 86



Haggerty Michael Tippecanoe Country Club 86



Ramun Michael Mill Creek Golf Course 87



Magura David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 87



Wilson Taylor Mill Creek Golf Course 87



Diloreto Joseph Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 88



Kennedy Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 88



Heid William Mill Creek Golf Course 88



Nappi Edward Lake Club 89



Noll Zach Salem Hills Golf Course 89



Wilson Ken Pine Lakes Golf Course 89



Rudolph John Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 89



Clewell Lucian Salem Golf Club 90



Petrillo Tony Mill Creek Golf Course 90



Duffett Ray Tippecanoe Country Club 91



Serich Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 91



Skelley Drew Reserve Run Golf Course 91



Harris Paul Mill Creek Golf Course 92



Stilgenbauer Dane Mill Creek Golf Course 93



Yemma Gary Mill Creek Golf Course 93



Dimuzio Jim Tippecanoe Country Club 94



Grimm Mike Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 95



===

Mens 16-20

Horacek Daniel Reserve Run Golf Course 78



Fanto Joe Lake Club 80



Amedia Adrian Tippecanoe Country Club 81



Connell Tim Mill Creek Golf Course 84



Begeot Thom Deer Creek Golf Course 85



Palmer Vince Avalon at Squaw Creek 87



Whippo Merrill The Links at Firestone Farms 88



Burke Christopher Yankee Run Golf Course 89



Monico Dan Knoll Run Golf Course 90



Barnot Jason Mahoning Country Club 93



Batchelor Andrew The Links at Firestone Farms 93



Houser Brian Yankee Run Golf Course 93



Garrett Rance Reserve Run Golf Course 95



Gorman JT Lake Club 96



Vanes Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 101



Kerola Jacob Pine Lakes Golf Course 102



===

Seniors Open

Bellatto Geno Lake Club 65



Cogar Jim Avalon Lakes Golf Course 68



Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 68



Milton Glenn Avalon at Squaw Creek 68



Santisi Frank The Links at Firestone Farms 68



Seeco Ed Avalon Lakes Golf Course 71



Tims Clifford Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 71



Bordonaro Joe Sylvan Heights Golf Course 72



Cooper David Yankee Run Golf Course 72



Lauer David Mill Creek Golf Course 73



Pico Jack Avalon Lakes Golf Course 73



Fisher Gary Yankee Run Golf Course 74



Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 74



Hall Bob Mill Creek Golf Course 79





==

Seniors 7-11

Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 69



Gennaro Rocco Mill Creek Golf Course 73



Mcdevitt Brad Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 73



Piper Barry Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74



Watson Mike Lake Club 76



Newell Don Pine Lakes Golf Course 78



Rosen Rich Parto's Driving Range 78



Metzinger Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Sofocleous Steve Lake Club 79



Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 80



Schneider David Avalon South Golf Course 80



==

Seniors 12+

Russo Tim Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 74



Fisher Fred Lake Club 75



Beard John Reserve Run Golf Course 76



Marovich Paul Sylvan Heights Golf Course 77



Schneider Leonard Reserve Run Golf Course 78



Brett Daral Bedford Trails Public Golf Course 79



Cullen John Reserve Run Golf Course 79



Haldi Rick Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Gessler Lennie Mill Creek Golf Course 80



Burley Chuck Duck Creek Golf Course 83



Dunch John Pine Lakes Golf Course 84



Rouzer Gary Walnut Run Golf Course 84



Newton Chuck Pine Lakes Golf Course 85



Baynots JJ Lakeside Golf Course 86



Gessner Larry J Tippecanoe Country Club 86



Lewis Gary Mill Creek Golf Course 86



Letcher Larry Pine Lakes Golf Course 87



Taneri William Northwood Golf Club 88



Ryan Tim Windmill Lakes 88



Davidson Frank Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 98



===

Legends Open

Leonard Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 69



Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 71



Piper Dennis Bronzewood Golf Course 73



Daum Ronald Avalon Lakes Golf Course 74



Vershum Raymond Mill Creek Golf Course 77



Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78



Cannon Patrick Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Thake Timothy Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course 79



Zarlenga Jim Youngstown Country Club 84



Balint Dan Mill Creek Golf Course 87





==

Legends 10+

Istnck Rick Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 76



Bennett Pete Tippecanoe Country Club 77



Dunn John Lake Club 78



Troll Charles Valley Golf Club 81



Chenet Bob Avalon Lakes Golf Course 81



Isaacson Ike Reserve Run Golf Course 82



Fabrizio Breeze Mill Creek Golf Course 83



Nagy Dave Avalon Lakes Golf Course 83



Brown Robert E Sylvan Heights Golf Course 86



Gallagher Mike The Links at Firestone Farms 92



Regano Philip Knoll Run Golf Course 92





==

Ladies Open

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 72



Robertson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course 72



Molaskey Angela Knoll Run Golf Course 76



Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79



Jacobson Jenna Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 81