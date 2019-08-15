Woman says she lost $1,885 when Boardman store closed
BOARDMAN — A Poland woman claims that she lost her $1,885.81 deposit on a table when Pennsylvania Hill Furniture unexpectedly closed, according to police reports.
The victim told police on that she put the deposit down July 15. She received a call Wednesday and was told that the store was closing and she would not be refunded.
The victim has filed reports with the Ohio Attorney General Office and Huntington Bank.
