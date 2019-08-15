Trump: Israel should not let Tlaib, Omar visit
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump says Israel should bar two Democratic U.S. congresswomen from visiting the country.
Israel’s prime minister and other top officials were meeting to reevaluate the decision to allow U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to visit next week. Both are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and support a boycott of Israel.
Trump tweeted Thursday: “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed” the Americans to visit, claiming: “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.”
Trump has spent weeks now criticizing the members, including sending racist tweets.
The Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, had said Israel would not deny entry to any member of Congress.
