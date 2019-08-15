Rep. Omar slams Israel's decision to deny entry

JERUSALEM (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says Israel's move to block her and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib from visiting the country is "an insult to democratic values."

Omar says in a prepared statement that Israel's move today is the equivalent of President Donald Trump's effort to block travel to the U.S. from Muslim-dominated countries. And she says denying entry "not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian territories."

The Minnesota Democrat says the move isn't a surprise given that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "aligned himself with Islamophobes like Donald Trump."