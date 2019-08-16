OSHP cites Mich. man in Smith Twp. accident


August 15, 2019 at 7:20p.m.

SMITH — Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a serious injury crash that occurred at 2:04 p.m. Thursday on Lake Park Boulevard at Price Avenue.

Joseph Amabeli, 32, of Sebring, was injured and transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Michael Housler, 67, of Cadillac, Mich., was not injured.

According to a patrol report, Housler was driving a tractor-trailer. Amabeli was driving a pickup truck.

The patrol said Housler was backing out northbound across Lake Park from a driveway. Amabeli was traveling westbound on Lake Park. Housler’s trailer entered Amabeli’s path, causing them to collide. Amabeli had to be extricated from his vehicle by mechanical means.

A state trooper cited Housler for failure to yield from a private drive.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000