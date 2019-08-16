OSHP cites Mich. man in Smith Twp. accident

SMITH — Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a serious injury crash that occurred at 2:04 p.m. Thursday on Lake Park Boulevard at Price Avenue.

Joseph Amabeli, 32, of Sebring, was injured and transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Michael Housler, 67, of Cadillac, Mich., was not injured.

According to a patrol report, Housler was driving a tractor-trailer. Amabeli was driving a pickup truck.

The patrol said Housler was backing out northbound across Lake Park from a driveway. Amabeli was traveling westbound on Lake Park. Housler’s trailer entered Amabeli’s path, causing them to collide. Amabeli had to be extricated from his vehicle by mechanical means.

A state trooper cited Housler for failure to yield from a private drive.