Official: Philly suspect fired over 100 rounds


August 15, 2019 at 2:13p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says a suspected gunman fired more than 100 rounds during an hourslong standoff.

Six police officers were wounded.

Krasner told reporters today that Maurice Hill has not yet been charged, but he will likely face attempted murder and other charges.

He credited police with ending the standoff Wednesday night. He called it "brilliant policing and maybe a little bit of a miracle."

