Man who fell 15 feet in Ohio says dog saved him

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — A man in Ohio is crediting his dog for saving him after the man suffered a bad fall.

WSAZ-TV reports Jimmy Hale fell off a flood wall in Portsmouth last week while walking his dog Taco. Hale ended up passing out after falling 15 feet and didn’t wake up until the next day.

Hale says he screamed for help but no one answered. That’s when Hale says he heard a lawnmower and then footsteps.

Portsmouth city worker Mark Puckett says he only noticed Hale because of Taco, who stayed on the wall until someone showed up.

Hale was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was still recovering Wednesday from pelvic and wrist injuries. Hale was reunited with Taco in the hospital Wednesday and the two had an emotional reunion.