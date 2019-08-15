Local lawyer Ingram will represent teen Olsen in fed case

BOARDMAN

Long-time local attorney J. Gerald Ingram will represent 18-year-old Justin Olsen, according to federal court documents.

Olsen was arraigned Monday on a federal charge of threatening to assault a federal law-enforcement officer. The arraignment was in the Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse downtown. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for his continued detention hearing.

According to the docket, Olsen is also being represented by attorney Ross Smith.

Local authorities arrested Olsen Aug. 7 after a six-month investigation into his online activity initiated by the FBI in Anchorage, Ala. In a search of Olsen’s father’s Oakridge drive home, investigators found 23 guns, including five assault-style weapons and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.