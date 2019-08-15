Greatest lineup for tonight's HBK Shootout at Tippe
The HBK Shootout at Tippecanoe Country Club starts tonight at 6 p.m. The best of Greatest Golfer will hit long balls till 8 p.m.. Then the Greatest of Greatest swing for the flagstick at 8:30.
They're competing for prizes provided by Golf Headquarters.
Here's the likely schedule:
==
LONG DRIVE ROSTER
6 p.m. start
SENIORS
4 shots to be King.
Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.
Order:
Ray Vershum
Steve Krivonak
Bob Leonard
Tim Thake
Rocco Gennaro
John Beard
===
MEN
6:25 start (project 4 mins per shooter)
4 shots to be King. Three longest distances in fairway will swing off in Champions Round after Ladies.
Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.
Order:
Branson Brownfield
Andrew Chorba
Vincent Franceschelli
Scott Hoff
Logan Massacci
Nick Braydich
Patsy D'Altorio
Don Ferko lll
Zach Jacobson
Noah Zoldan
Giovanni Naples
Griffin Todd
Dustin White
Corey Hines
Ryan Monahan
Patrick Gray
Jason Pridon
==
LADIES
7:30 estimated start
4 shots to be Queen. Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.
Order:
Jenna Jacobson
Becky Rupert
Felicia Drevna
==
MEN’S FINALS
7:50 estimated start
3 shots.
Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.
======
PAR 3 ROSTER
8:15 estimated start. No. 9 tee.
3 shots. Three closest shooters will swing off in Champions Round at end.
Shots earn points. Closest ball will be measured for tiebreaker.
We will award 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.
Order:
Tim Porter
Jason McDowell
Dan Horacek
Bob Leonard
Jim Lapolla
Toni Notaro
Brandon Pluchinsky
Scotty Porter
Joey Cilone
Dave Cooper
Glenn Milton
Pam Porter
Ellen Tressel
Keith Schubert
Josh Zarlenga
Jonah Karzmer
Dick Marlowe
Mike Porter
==
CHAMPIONS ROUND
Best Three Shooters Swing
For 1st, 2nd, 3rd
More like this from vindy.com
- August 14, 2019 midnight
Greatest debuts HBK Shootout Thursday at Tippe
- August 19, 2014 12:05 a.m.
Armeni strong-arms Greatest Driver field
- June 1, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Greatest Golfer’s 10th season set
- August 16, 2014 10:26 p.m.
Valley's longest hitters take aim at inaugural Greatest Driver title
- May 17, 2019 11:12 p.m.
Greatest Golfer’s 10th season begins
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.
Featured Broadcast
Latest
AP News