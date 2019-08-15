Greatest lineup for tonight's HBK Shootout at Tippe

The HBK Shootout at Tippecanoe Country Club starts tonight at 6 p.m. The best of Greatest Golfer will hit long balls till 8 p.m.. Then the Greatest of Greatest swing for the flagstick at 8:30.

They're competing for prizes provided by Golf Headquarters.

Here's the likely schedule:

==

LONG DRIVE ROSTER

6 p.m. start

SENIORS

4 shots to be King.

Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Ray Vershum

Steve Krivonak

Bob Leonard

Tim Thake

Rocco Gennaro

John Beard

===

MEN

6:25 start (project 4 mins per shooter)

4 shots to be King. Three longest distances in fairway will swing off in Champions Round after Ladies.

Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Branson Brownfield

Andrew Chorba

Vincent Franceschelli

Scott Hoff

Logan Massacci

Nick Braydich

Patsy D'Altorio

Don Ferko lll

Zach Jacobson

Noah Zoldan

Giovanni Naples

Griffin Todd

Dustin White

Corey Hines

Ryan Monahan

Patrick Gray

Jason Pridon

==

LADIES

7:30 estimated start

4 shots to be Queen. Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Jenna Jacobson

Becky Rupert

Felicia Drevna

==

MEN’S FINALS

7:50 estimated start

3 shots.

Longest distance in fairway wins. We will also award 2nd and 3rd places.

======

PAR 3 ROSTER

8:15 estimated start. No. 9 tee.

3 shots. Three closest shooters will swing off in Champions Round at end.

Shots earn points. Closest ball will be measured for tiebreaker.

We will award 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.

Order:

Tim Porter



Jason McDowell

Dan Horacek



Bob Leonard



Jim Lapolla



Toni Notaro



Brandon Pluchinsky



Scotty Porter



Joey Cilone

Dave Cooper



Glenn Milton



Pam Porter

Ellen Tressel

Keith Schubert



Josh Zarlenga



Jonah Karzmer



Dick Marlowe



Mike Porter



==

CHAMPIONS ROUND

Best Three Shooters Swing

For 1st, 2nd, 3rd