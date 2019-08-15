Dope scale found hidden in fake Bible

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found more than 330 pills and a .20-gauge shotgun about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday while serving a search warrant at a 211 S. Portland Ave. home. Police were investigating drug activity.

Officers also found a scale that was hidden in a fake Bible, reports said.

Shawn Fletcher, 31, was arrested on drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.