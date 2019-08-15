Dope scale found hidden in fake Bible
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found more than 330 pills and a .20-gauge shotgun about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday while serving a search warrant at a 211 S. Portland Ave. home. Police were investigating drug activity.
Officers also found a scale that was hidden in a fake Bible, reports said.
Shawn Fletcher, 31, was arrested on drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 13, 2015 9:55 p.m.
Drug scale falls from pants of man stopped for traffic violation
- December 30, 2014 midnight
Cops, COs, find drugs hidden in man's pants
- September 18, 2001 midnight
BOARDMAN Two young men face string of drug charges
- October 22, 2014 12:03 a.m.
3 arraigned in drug trafficking, child endangerment in Campbell
- September 23, 2010 midnight
5 people arrested on drug charges
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.