Covelli Enterprises' 2019 Greatest Week in the Valley

This is the Greatest Week in the Valley — a host of fun-filled events around the Valley that marks a triumphant end to summer.

Covelli Enterprises proudly hosts the week and the capstone event — the 10th Annual Panerathon road race on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Check out the events below. It all launches with the Greatest Golfer of the Valley.

• The Coors Light Scramble Championship

1 p.m. tee time at The Lake Club on Monday, Aug., 12.

• The HBK Greatest Golfer Long Drive/Par 3 Shootout Under the Lights at Tippe

Thursday, Aug. 15, 6-10 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.

Best of Long Drive and Par 3 shooters. Free. Fun.

The $1,000 in prizes presented by Golf Headquarters.

• Farmers National Bank 54-hole adult stroke-play golf tourney

Friday, Aug. 16 @ Mill Creek @ 8 a.m.

This is our signature event.

Play continues Saturday, Aug. 17 at five Valley country clubs: Youngstown CC, Tippecanoe CC, Oak Tree CC, Salem GC and Avalon Lakes GC.

Championship Sunday is Aug. 18 @ 9 a.m.

It is presented and hosted by The Lake Club.

The top 90 players after Friday-Saturday play compete.

When Greatest is done, the Greatest Week continues:

• Monday, Aug. 19

Youngstown State University semester begins

• Wednesday, Aug. 21

Local schools start back up

• Friday, Aug. 23,

The Fabulous Flashbacks

8 pm at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, 201 S Phelps St

Saturday, Aug. 24,

YSU Football at Samford

Sunday, Aug. 25

10th Anniversary Panerathon

The Covelli Centre