Covelli Enterprises' 2019 Greatest Week in the Valley
This is the Greatest Week in the Valley — a host of fun-filled events around the Valley that marks a triumphant end to summer.
Covelli Enterprises proudly hosts the week and the capstone event — the 10th Annual Panerathon road race on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Check out the events below. It all launches with the Greatest Golfer of the Valley.
==
• The Coors Light Scramble Championship
1 p.m. tee time at The Lake Club on Monday, Aug., 12.
==
• The HBK Greatest Golfer Long Drive/Par 3 Shootout Under the Lights at Tippe
Thursday, Aug. 15, 6-10 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.
Best of Long Drive and Par 3 shooters. Free. Fun.
The $1,000 in prizes presented by Golf Headquarters.
==
• Farmers National Bank 54-hole adult stroke-play golf tourney
Friday, Aug. 16 @ Mill Creek @ 8 a.m.
This is our signature event.
Play continues Saturday, Aug. 17 at five Valley country clubs: Youngstown CC, Tippecanoe CC, Oak Tree CC, Salem GC and Avalon Lakes GC.
Championship Sunday is Aug. 18 @ 9 a.m.
It is presented and hosted by The Lake Club.
The top 90 players after Friday-Saturday play compete.
==
When Greatest is done, the Greatest Week continues:
• Monday, Aug. 19
Youngstown State University semester begins
• Wednesday, Aug. 21
Local schools start back up
• Friday, Aug. 23,
The Fabulous Flashbacks
8 pm at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, 201 S Phelps St
Saturday, Aug. 24,
YSU Football at Samford
Sunday, Aug. 25
10th Anniversary Panerathon
The Covelli Centre
