Trial date set for Ohio sheriff charged with theft in office
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The trial of a suspended Ohio sheriff charged with more than a dozen counts including theft in office and tampering with evidence has been set for next year.
The Portsmouth Daily Times reports the visiting judge in the case has set a trial date of Feb. 3 for suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader.
Reader was charged in June after authorities looked into a complaint accusing him of stealing money that had been seized in drug cases. Reader has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He is free on bond, but is not allowed to have any contact with witnesses in the case.
Reader voluntarily accepted a paid suspension last month.
A retired Piketon police chief is serving as interim sheriff.
