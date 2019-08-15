Residents divided over Poland Twp. 'gem'

POLAND

What township resident Alec Catsoules called “a hidden gem of Poland” drove local basketball players and Cliffview Drive residents to a special trustees meeting Wednesday night.

Dozens of township residents showed up to voice opinions about the existence of a public basketball court in their neighborhood.

About 30 years ago, a homeowner on the street built a basketball court adjacent to his house, but did so on township property.

It has since become a popular spot for local kids to shoot hoops.

But activity on the street has riled neighbors, who complain of speeding and influxes of parked cars.

One neighbor, who wished to remain unnamed, said she’s counted as many as 21 cars parked on the street belonging to people using the court.

