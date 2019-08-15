Campbell cops raid Porter Avenue home


August 14, 2019 at 2:42p.m.

CAMPBELL — The police department’s Street Crimes Unit today arrested three people while serving a search warrant at a home on Porter Avenue.

Officers recovered two guns, $900 cash and and suspected marijuana.

Arrested were Demetrius Gordon, Deme Gordon and Marsha Gilford. Their ages are not yet available.

