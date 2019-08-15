3 hurt in New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two men are being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after being wounded about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Adams Street.
A third person was grazed by a bullet but was treated and released, said police Chief Robert Salem.
Salem said the condition of the two men being treated is unknown. He declined to release any more information.
