Youngstown tears down Wee Motel on East Side


August 13, 2019 at 12:58p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city demolished the former Wee Motel on the East Side.

The city today took down the long-closed motel at 2675 McGuffey Road and will have all of the work done there by Thursday, said Michael Durkin, the city’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent.

The building had fallen into disrepair in recent years, he said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000