Police seek to confirm boy's shooting was accidental
BOARDMAN — An 8-year-old accidentally shot himself in the hand playing with his mother’s gun at their Shields Road apartment Monday morning, according to police reports.
The mother of the victim told police she awoke to a gunshot and ran into her bedroom to find her son holding his hand.
She said she bought the gun at a gun show and stores it in the living room closet.
The victim confirmed he was playing with the gun when it went off.
When speaking with the neighbors, police learned the victim’s mother and her boyfriend often have loud arguments.
Police are working to confirm that the shooting was accidental.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 11, 2008 12:05 p.m.
Victim shot himself: Police
- July 3, 2003 midnight
3 juveniles face charges
- June 11, 2001 midnight
Teens In Action club wins national award
- July 15, 2003 midnight
Felonious-assault charge
- December 31, 2014 midnight
Boy, 2, accidentally shoots, kills mom in Walmart store
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.