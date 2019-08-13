Ohio shooter hit 26 people in half a minute

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the gunman in Ohio's mass shooting shot 26 people in 32 seconds before officers killed him.

Chief Richard Biehl says besides the nine people the gunman killed, he wounded at least 17 others.

Previously, police and hospital officials said at least 14 suffered gunshots. More than a dozen other people had other injuries related to the shooting early Aug. 4 in Dayton's Oregon entertainment district.

Police also showed videos today that helped track gunman Connor Betts' two hours in the Oregon district before he began shooting.

Police say Betts arrived with his sister and a friend at 11:04 p.m., went into a bar with them, and left them after midnight to go back to the parked car to retrieve body armor, an assault-style rifle and ammunition.