House damaged by gunfire
YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after several shots were fired about 11:40 p.m. Monday on a West Side street.
Officers were called to a home in the first block of Matta Avenue, where the homeowner said he heard several shots and found a bullet hole in the side of his home. Police later found a spent bullet in a wall behind the man’s television, reports said. No one was injured.
