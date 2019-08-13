House damaged by gunfire


August 13, 2019 at 11:06a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after several shots were fired about 11:40 p.m. Monday on a West Side street.

Officers were called to a home in the first block of Matta Avenue, where the homeowner said he heard several shots and found a bullet hole in the side of his home. Police later found a spent bullet in a wall behind the man’s television, reports said. No one was injured.

