HIV cases in West Virginia county rise to 71
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say the number of HIV cases in Cabell County has risen to 71.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources posted the figure on Monday, saying the virus has spread primarily among intravenous drug users.
The cluster, tracked since January 2018, represents a drastic increase from the baseline average of eight cases annually over the past five years. Officials confirmed last month that one person associated with the cluster has died.
Dr. Cathy Slemp of the state Department of Health and Human Resources told The Register-Herald that there haven’t been any indications that the cases have spread outside Cabell County.
The health department says it is working to find gaps in health care and prevention coverage.
