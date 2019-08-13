Former Vienna chief pleads guilty to criminal charges

WARREN

Former Vienna police Sgt. Michael Sheehy today pleaded guilty to several charges including possession of drugs, breaking and entering and theft in office and will be sentenced later.

Sheehy, 32, became Mathews schools resource officer last September. Before that, he had been the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education officer for the district. He was one of just two full-time officers at the township police department.

Sheehy was indicted for taking two AR-15 rifles from the department without consent Jan. 23.

He was indicted on petty theft, possession of criminal tools and breaking and entering charges for removing $700 from a police vehicle with a lockout kit.

Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said prosecutors will ask Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to sentence him to incarceration.