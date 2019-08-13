Effort to put Ohio nuclear plants' rescue to a vote hits hurdle
COLUMBUS (AP) — Opponents hoping to overturn a financial rescue for Ohio's nuclear power plants and two coal-fired plants have failed to clear an initial hurdle to put the issue before voters next year.
Ohio's attorney general says there were inaccuracies in the petition summary submitted by Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, so it wasn't certified as a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statewide referendum.
The campaign says it will submit revised language.
Lawmakers approved the $1.5 billion rescue package last month. It tacks a new fee onto every electricity bill in Ohio and scales back requirements that utilities generate more power from wind and solar.
Backers say it saves jobs and protects nuclear plants that account for nearly all of Ohio's clean energy. Opponents criticize it as a bailout.
