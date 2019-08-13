Board OKs EPA agreement to test Masters Tuxedo site
YOUNGSTOWN — The board of control today approved an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to do testing of the former Masters Tuxedo site.
The building at 3600 Market St., vacant since 2002, was destroyed in an April fire.
The board agreed to have the EPA do testing of the ground at the location to determine what types of contaminants are on the property — related to the use of dry-cleaning chemicals — and then seek a federal grant to clean it up, said T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s director of community planning and economic development.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 13, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown hopes to get federal funding to clean up Masters Tuxedo site
- August 12, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Youngstown seeks fed funding to clean up fire site
- April 20, 2005 midnight
Panel wants Masters building complex to be torn down
- August 17, 2005 midnight
Masters rental buildings to be demolished for parking lot
- March 31, 2005 midnight
Cost of building arena reduced
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.