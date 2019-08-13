Board OKs EPA agreement to test Masters Tuxedo site

YOUNGSTOWN — The board of control today approved an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to do testing of the former Masters Tuxedo site.

The building at 3600 Market St., vacant since 2002, was destroyed in an April fire.

The board agreed to have the EPA do testing of the ground at the location to determine what types of contaminants are on the property — related to the use of dry-cleaning chemicals — and then seek a federal grant to clean it up, said T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s director of community planning and economic development.